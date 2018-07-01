Henry Cavill’s Superman Uses an Umbrella in Newly Released Behind-The-Scenes Photo

A new photo released by director Zack Snyder shows that Henry Cavill’s dedication to Superman extends even behind-the-scenes.

Snyder revealed a photo of Cavill in his Superman costume in the rain and holding an umbrella. On Vero, Snyder wrote that “The color of the umbrella matters.” The umbrella is blue and red, just like Superman’s costume.

Snyder did not specify which film set this photo was taken on, but it appears to be Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He also recently revealed the first photo taken of Cavill in his Superman costume.

Cavill has played Superman in three DC Extended Universe films so far, debuting first in Man of Steel and then sharing the screen with the other members of the DC Comics Trinity in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His Superman returned to action in Justice League last year.

Fans now know that Man of Steel was just the first chapter of a five-part story. The story continued in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice but will likely go unfinished since Snyder left Justice League before the film was complete.

That doesn’t mean that fans have seen the last of Henry Cavill as Superman. Mission: Impossible – Fallout direct Christopher McQuarrie says that he has discussed Superman movie ideas with Cavill.

Cavill seems to have Superman on his mind lately. On Superman Day, Cavill revealed his favorite Superman comic book story. He also recently teased that he may be getting back into Superman’s blue suit pretty soon and he shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Justice League that shows how Superman flew in the film. In May, he visited Madame Tussauds and praised its wax statue of Superman.

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League are now available on home media.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.