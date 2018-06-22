‘Superman’ Legend Dan Jurgens to Launch ‘Teen Titans Giant’ With 6-Part Story

Shortly after DC launches their new line of 100-Page Giant comics at Walmart stores in the U.S., veteran talents Dan Jurgens, Scot Eaton, Wayne Faucher and Jim Charalampidis will tackle a six-issue arc in Teen Titans 100-Page Giant.

Jurgens has some experience with the Teen Titans — but not the version that are likely to appear in this series. Rather, Jurgens and George Perez relaunched Teen Titans in the early ’90s, introducing a battery of new characters for the new title.

Jurgens will apparently introduce a new character here, too, in spite of the comic being exclusive to Walmart and therefore almost certainly only kinda/sorta canon.

Tom King, who writer Batman for the comic shop market, will tackle Superman for DC’s Walmart-exclusive titles. Superman and Action Comics writer Brian Michael Bendis will pen a 12-issue Batman Giant storyline. While those two superstars will begin their arcs in September, Jurgens and Eaton’s story will begin right away. The official description for the issue does not name the arc.

In the story, “the Teen Titans’ pizza dinner is interrupted by the introduction of a new villain, the Disruptor. Teaming up with the Fearsome Five and working as an agent of H.I.V.E., he had one mission: kill the Teen Titans! The battle spills onto the streets of San Francisco, putting its citizens at risk, while H.I.V.E. uses this distraction to begin their plan for world conquest!”

The 100-page giants will each have an all-new lead feature backed by four reprint stories. You can see the official description for the reprinted stories appearing in Teen Titans Giant #1 below.

SUPER SONS #1 (2017) – From DC’s smash-hit Rebirth event, writer Peter J. Tomasi and artist Jorge Jimenez reintroduce the sons of Superman and Batman, Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, in part one of “When I Grow Up.” As Robin, Damian’s more than ready to take his place at the heroes’ table and has zero plans to wait his turn. And he’s dragging Superman’s son along for the trip, whether Jon likes it or not!

SIDEWAYS #1 (2018) – Also from the New Age of Heroes, this story written by Dan DiDio with art by Kenneth Rocafort introduces fans to high schooler Derek James who, during the events of DARK NIGHTS: METAL, has acquired powers from the Dark Multiverse and stepped into the role of superhero! But when cracks begin to appear in the space-time continuum, he soon learns that with that much power comes even greater liability!

TEEN TITANS #1 (2003) – Written by best-selling author Geoff Johns with art by Mike McKone. Cyborg, Raven, Starfire and Beast Boy welcome in a new roster of young heroes to train to defend humanity—Wonder Girl, Impulse and a Superboy who’s been cloned from Superman’s DNA!