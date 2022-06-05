Superman & Lois: "All is Lost" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "All is Lost", the thirteenth episode of Superman & Lois' second season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 7th. This week's episode dealt with the fallout of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) learning the truth about Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) with Lana choosing to distance herself and her family from the Kents. The episode also revealed that Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) may have even more terrifying powers than anyone realized, something that could pose major problems for everyone going forward. According to the official episode synopsis, Clark and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) won't quite be in agreement on how to deal with Ally while, at the same time Lois is determined to find out what is going in with her sister, Lucy. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for photos from the episode.

"LOST — Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World. Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "All is Lost" will air on June 7th.