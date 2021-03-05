Superman & Lois Extended Episodes Coming to CW App

✖

Beginning with this week's second episode, The CW's Superman & Lois will have extended cuts of the episodes released to The CW's website and app the day after the episodes air on the network. This is an unprecedented move for The CW, although it's not entirely unheard of. As early as NBC's The Office, extended cuts of episodes could end up either on the network's website, or available for sale through third-party vendors like iTunes. Last year, when they brought DC Universe's Stargirl to broadcast, the streaming platform would get the extended cuts, and then a shorter version would be cut for network broadcast and head to The CW.

As of this writing, it is not yet clear whether the longer cuts of the episodes will be made available to the viewers who purchase the show digitally, or whether they will eventually be released on physical media when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases the DVD and Blu-ray of Season 1.

After the season ends, the extended cuts of the full first season will be made available for fans to watch on The CW's website and app, for free and with no login, until 30 days before the season two premiere date (likely in October, although not yet officially scheduled).

Superman & Lois was renewed for a second season earlier this week, before the second episode of the series had even aired yet. Earlier today, news broke that the show would take short hiatus, from late March until early May, and Supergirl would replace it on the schedule.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois airs at Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.