Superman & Lois: “Girl…You’ll Be A Woman, Soon” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Girl…You’ll be A Woman, Soon”, the upcoming fifth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode is scheduled to air on February 22nd. The episode will see Sara (Inde Navarette) celebrate her quinceañera, though what should be a time of celebration doesn’t sound like it will go especially well. On top of that, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is dealing with what happened to John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) when they confronted Bizarro, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is dealing with the fallout surrounding the Ally Alston cult that her sister Lucy is part of.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos from the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

THINGS TAKE A TURN ON SARAH’S (INDE NAVARETTE) BIG DAY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) prepare for Sarah’s quinceañera, but things don’t end up going as smoothly as they had hoped. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons (Wole Parks) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries that she might have been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) learns that Ret. General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) is planning to train Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) goes searching for the truth about Lois. Tayler Buck also stars. The episode was directed by Diana Valentine and written by Rina Mimoun & Adam Mallinger.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Naomi. “Girl…You’ll Be a Woman, Soon” will debut on February 22.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10