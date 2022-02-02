Superman & Lois: “Girl… You’ll Be a Woman Soon” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Girl… You’ll be a Woman, Soon,” the upcoming fifth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. This week’s episode, “The Inverse Method”, saw some difficult developments for both Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois’ unexpected meeting with cult leader Ally Alston left Lois more determined than ever to find her sister Lucy (Jenna Dewan) while Bizarro showing up at the Kent farm led Clark to ask the D.O.D. for help. Neither situation went especially well leaving Lois vulnerable, her partner Chrissy potentially in the clutches of a cult, and Superman down one ally with John Henry (Wole Parks) in bad shape after a confrontation with Bizarro.

It doesn’t seem to get much better from here. The preview, which you can see for yourself below, tensions seem higher than ever with the D.O.D. for Superman and things are getting complicated with the Kent boys as well—probably due to Jonathan drug use giving him powers. There’s also the tease that things get complicated for the Cushings, especially since the end of this week’s episode intimated that Kyle has made some big mistakes that may or may not include cheating on Lana.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview doesn’t do much to address what happened this week with Lucy and Lois, but as showrunner Todd Helbing has previously explained, the season is going to dig into the Lane family’s story, particularly the relationship between the sisters and why they are each the way they are.

“With all of our cast, I think last year we found out the type of stories we can tell, with regards to Lois’s miscarriage episode,” Helbing said. “So we wanted to really dive into the history of the Lane family, introduce Lucy and give the audience an understanding about why Lois is the way she is, why [General] Lane (Dylan Walsh) is the way he is, why Lois hadn’t talked about Lucy, why [General ] Lane never talked about their mother, and then really fold that into the couple to see how they would deal with a situation like that.”

Part of that means taking a different approach to Ella Lane, Lois’s mother.

“When I thought about Lois Lane’s character and how her relationship with [General] Lane had evolved over the first season, it really felt like, you know, you can go two ways when something like that happens to you: You either go the way of Lois if you’re an alpha type, like ‘I can compartmentalize, I can just deal with trauma and move on.’ And in a lot of ways that makes a perfect partner for Superman, right? Because she’s so strong and able to not worry about him every time he goes out to save the world. But then there’s the flip side, where you feel like you’re missing something in your life and so that is kind of what we explore with Lucy.”

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Girl… You’ll Be a Woman Soon” will air on February 22nd.