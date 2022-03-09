Superman & Lois: “Into Oblivion” Preview Released

The CW has released the preview for “Into Oblivion”, the eighth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, March 22nd. While the episode is a few weeks away, it’s set to see John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and Natalie (Tayler Buck) back on the scene — both characters haven’t been seen for a few episodes with John Henry having previously been seriously injured. Unfortunately, things may not be okay with John Henry as teased in the previously released episode synopsis, and it seems like things are about to become more complicated on other fronts as well. The preview teases things with Ally Allston and her inverse world might be becoming a more serious situation. You can check the preview out for yourself below.

As you can see in the preview, it appears that Superman is back in action in the episode following this week’s resolution to his being imprisoned for treason, but it also seems to suggest that Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) will be dealing with something significant as well. Recent episodes have seen her marriage fracturing due to her husband’s infidelity and her mayoral opponent attempting to use that to his own benefit.

“There so much that goes on,” Chriqui told PopCulture.com. “Now officially the Bizarro world has been introduced and it just gets crazy in the best way. In the best way. Half the time I’m calling Todd [Helbing], the creator, I’m like, ‘Wait, what? Really?’ Lana’s journey this season is particularly heartfelt and it’s really deep and she goes on one hell of a journey. And that’s all I can say without giving it away. But just a lot, the next two episodes you’ll understand. You’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s what she was talking about.’”

You can check out the synopsis for “Into Oblivion” below.

CHANGES – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), and Natalie (Taylor Buck) notice a difference in John Henry’s (Wole Parks) behavior and fear something might be very wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encounters an awkward moment with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) while stopping by the house to pick Sarah (Inde Navarrette) up for school. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves when they realize a talking to from their parents is headed their way. Dylan Walsh and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Juliana James & Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Into Oblivion” will debut on March 22, before a new episode of Naomi.