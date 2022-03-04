Superman & Lois: Into Oblivion Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Into Oblivion,” the episode of Superman & Lois set to air on March 22. The good news? There’s finally movement on the John Henry front, suggesting the armored hero will not spend the entire season silent on a hospital bed. That’s great news, too, for Natalie, who has hardly been seen since John’s injury…and who, when she is around, has been miserable and feeling isolated from John and betrayed by John and Clark. The bad news? It seems likely that something bad is going down, because Clark and Lois notice a “change in his behavior.” Given the presence of both mind control and evil doppelgangers all over this show…that’s tricky.

It also suggests that Clark is back in action, after being arrested for treason at the end of the episode this week. Of course, anybody who read the news (or even watched Legal Eagle on YouTube) in late 2020 and early 2021 knows that it’s incredibly hard to make that charge stick, and nothing Clark did actually meets the definition.

There’s no mention of Bizarro here, which has been a key factor in the season so far. Does that mean Superman turns him over to the government? Does it mean he has gone home? Or is it something more complicated? The same can be said for the cult leader who is behind the whole conflict, and who brought Bizarro here to stop her in the same way John Henry came to stop Superman last season. You wonder if they’ll deal with that at all?

You can see the synopsis below.

“Into Oblivion” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)



CHANGES – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), and Natalie (Taylor Buck) notice a difference in John Henry’s (Wole Parks) behavior and fear something might be very wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encounters an awkward moment with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) while stopping by the house to pick Sarah (Inde Navarrette) up for school. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves when they realize a talking to from their parents is headed their way.

Dylan Walsh and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Juliana James & Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Into Oblivion” will debut on March 22, before a new episode of Naomi.