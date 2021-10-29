Superman & Lois: Jenna Dewan to Return as Lucy Lane

Jenna Dewan will return to the Arrowverse in 2022, returning to the role of Lucy Lane in a recurring role on Superman & Lois. Dewan debuted the role on Supergirl, which will end later this month, but will not (barring any last-minute surprises) appear in the final episodes of that series. When Lois and Lucy’s father, Sam Lane, was recast ahead of the series premiere, fans wondered whether Lucy would be played by Dewan if she ever appeared on Superman & Lois. The character was referenced, but never seen, in the series’ first season. There is no word on what role she will play within the season.

Fans almost immediately turned to Twitter, hoping that Dewan might suit up as Superwoman, a role Lucy briefly had in the comics. Dewan had previously expressed enthusiasm for the idea of putting on a super-suit.

Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin also debuted as the Man of Steel in Supergirl.

“I don’t think it’s really set in,” Benoist recently said of the series’ impending conclusion. “I definitely felt a different kind of closure when we wrapped on set, very bittersweet. I felt all the emotions you could feel in the last two weeks of shooting that show. But I think once the final episode airs, and I know that I really don’t have to go back up to Vancouver to shoot, that’s when it’ll probably set in.”

Dewan is currently appearing on The Rookie with Nathan Fillion. Her last Arrowverse appearance was in “Better Angels,” the season one finale of Supergirl and the final episode that aired on CBS. She wasn’t the only star not to transition to The CW; the most notable ones included Twilight star Peter Facinelli, who played Maxwell Lord, and Ally McBeal‘s Calista Flockhart, who played Cat Grant (although she did pop back up periodically in season two before disappearing for good).

Right now feels like a pivotal moment for the Arrowverse. After the ends of Arrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning, only Superman & Lois has joined the lineup so far. It isn’t clear whether the upcoming Naomi series will tie into the other CW DC shows or not. And something about DC’s Legends of Tomorrow feels like there’s something huge on the horizon, whether it’s a radical facelift or even the end of the show looming in the next year or so.

Supergirl airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Superman & Lois will debut at midseason, likely in early 2022.

