Superman & Lois: Loyal Subjekts Synopsis Revealed

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Loyal Subjekts," the June 8 episode of Superman & Lois. The episode sees the ongoing battle between Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) hit a plateau, where she calls in Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Chrissy (Sofia Hamsik) to help her crack the puzzle. The synopsis hit just as The CW bumped an episode of The Flash -- Carlos Valdes's last episode as a series regular, titled "Goodbye Vibes" -- back a week, and announced that on June 1, there will be back-to-back Superman & Lois episodes, "Man of Steel" and "Holding the Wrench." "Man of Steel" will debut on May 25, making the double-header basically a catch-up mini-marathon.

"Loyal Subjekts" likely centers on Subjekt-11, played by Daniel Cudmore. The character is more than likely a made-for-TV reinvention of Subjekt-17, a character from the comics created by Kurt Busiek and Carlos Pacheco. Subjekt-17 was a hulking, monstrous character with clandestine Soviet roots. In another possible interpretation, Superman himself was referred to as "Project Zero" in the alternate Flashpoint timeline.

You can see the official synopsis below.

DETAILS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Alex Garfin, Jordan Elsass, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. The episode was directed by Eric Dean Seaton and written by Andrew N. Wong. You can see an extended "producer's cut" of the episode for free the next day on The CW's website and app.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. "Loyal Subjekts" will debut on June 8.