Superman & Lois Recruits X-Men Movie Actor

Daniel Cudmore, the actor best known as Colossus in the (pre-Deadpool) X-Men movies, is set to show up in Superman & Lois as his fourth Arrowverse character. The actor, who previously appeared as Jackhammer on Arrow, Gridlock on The Flash, and the Minotaur on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, will appear on the upcoming Superman show as Subjekt-11, whose official bio from Warner Bros. Television describes as "strong and stoic and "a brute with a mysterious mission." So far, it seems there will be a fair amount of mystery to go around on Superman & Lois, with Wole Parks set to appears a villain known only as The Stranger.

KSite, who broke the news of Cudmore's casting, suggested that Subjekt-11 could be a made-for-TV reinvention of Subjekt-17, a character from the comics created by Kurt Busiek and Carlos Pacheco. Subjekt-17 was a hulking, monstrous character with clandestine Soviet roots. In another possible interpretation, Superman himself was referred to as "Project Zero" in the alternate Flashpoint timeline.

The series has put together a fairly impressive cast already; in addition to Hoechlin and Tulloch, Superman & Lois will feature Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane; Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez as her husband; Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge; and Parks and Stacey Faber in a pair of villainous roles.

Here's the official synopsis for the series, via The CW's original announcement for the first season:

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois will premiere in spring 2021.