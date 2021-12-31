Superman & Lois: Season 2 Episode to Be Directed by Arrow’s David Ramsey

In addition to an appearance on Batwoman’s third season next month, Arrow veteran David Ramsey will direct “The Ties That Bind,” the second episode of Superman & Lois‘s second season. The episode, which will air on January 18, sees Superman seeking out help for visions that he is having, while things between Lois and her business partner Chrissy seem to be souring. Meanwhile, Jordan and Sarah start having issues, and it seems as though Natalie Irons isn’t helping that situation any. It seems as though Superman & Lois is going to drop a lot of plot in the first couple of episodes.

With a little luck, The CW will continue to release extended “producer’s cuts” of the episodes online the next day. That could help give all of the various plotlines a chance to breathe.

You can see the official synopsis for “The Ties That Bind” below.

DAVID RAMSEY “ARROW” DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Tayler Buck).Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci.

Because Ramsey is involved with the episode, its title has a little Easter egg buried in it. “The Ties That Bind” is not a totally uncommon phrase, so this is likely a coincidence, but we like it: “The Ties That Bind” is the title of a Bruce Springsteen song (from 1980 album The River). This is notable mostly because for seven of its eight seasons, Arrow featured episodes named after Bruce Springsteen songs as the penultimate episodes of the season. In the final season, the backdoor pilot for the aborted Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff was named for the series it hoped to launch, but even then, its original title was “Livin’ in the Future,” for a Springsteen song. Swamp Thing, a series that is tangentially tied to the Arrowverse by way of the multiverse and the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover series, named all of its 13 episodes after Springsteen songs, so this is apparently a bit of a thing.

Superman & Lois returns on January 11 with new episodes, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before Naomi, The CW’s newest DC show. That series has tied to Superman, but it is not immediately clear whether it will be a part of the shared DC universe of CW shows. “The Ties That Bind” will air on January 18 on The CW.