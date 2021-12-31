New Batwoman Synopsis Finally Confirms Pamela Isley’s Introduction

The CW has released a synopsis for “Meet Your Maker”, the ninth episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The synopsis hints at the arrival of the Arrowverse’s original Poison Ivy, Pamela Isley, who will be portrayed by Jane the Virgin and Agent Carter‘s Bridget Regan. While Pamela has been acknowledged several times throughout the season — mainly by Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena), who was romantically-involved with Ivy and feels personally responsible for the darkness that overcame her — we have yet to see her officially debut. With Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) now operating with Ivy’s powers as Poison Mary, it’s safe to say that the Bat Team will need all the help they can get.

You can check out the synopsis below.

“NATURAL DISASTERS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley’s (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham.At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister.Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn’t given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend.Guest starring David Ramsey.Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Maya Houston.”

Regan’s Poison Ivy is described as former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Additionally, the episode will feature a guest appearance from Arrow alum David Ramsey, whose character of John Diggle has been popping up sporadically on the currently-running Arrowverse shows. Diggle previously factored into the tail-end of last season of Batwoman, helping Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) on his journey to become Batwing.

“He really helps a major character take their next step into their own destiny of becoming a full-fledged superhero,” Ramsey previously said of that appearance. “Diggle has always been the person who can really tap into the humanity of our major characters. That was really what he did for [Arrow‘s] Oliver Queen. If you remember, the first time we saw Oliver, he was a killer. He met John Diggle and really tapped into his humanity, and it went further when he met Felicity Smoak. So that talent of really being able to tap into one’s humanity is really part of the superhero power of John Diggle, and that’s what he brings to Kelly Olsen on Supergirl, and that’s what he brings to Batwoman.”

Season 3 of Batwoman will return on Wednesday, January 12th at 9/8c on The CW. “Meet Your Maker” is set to debut on Wednesday, January 19th.