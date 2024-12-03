Superman & Lois Series Finale Had a Surprising Grimm Crossover

As if there wasn’t enough going on in the Superman & Lois series finale, it served as a small reunion for another CW drama – Grimm. Elizabeth Tulloch gave fans a heads up on social media, though she didn’t spoil anything. It turned out that Tulloch’s real-life husband and Grimm co-star, David Giuntoli, took on an important role in the very last episode of Superman & Lois.

Fair warning: there are spoilers ahead! Superman & Lois ended with a bang on Monday night, looking ahead into the future for Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois (Tulloch) and their sons, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). The final scenes took place 32 years in the future, where a grown-up Jonathan Kent was played by Giuntoli. This was a nice Easter egg for fans of Grimm, who watched Giuntoli and Tulloch together from 2011 to 2017.

This was not the first time Tulloch’s husband joined her on Superman & Lois – he directed Season 4, Episode 3, “Always My Hero” as well. That was arguably a bigger contribution than the finale, where he really only made a cameo. Co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher spoke about the last episode with TV Line, and they said it was an easy choice to put Giuntoli on screen as well.

“We love David,” said Helbing. “We’ve gotten to know him over the last four years, and he directed this past season. He’s such a great guy. [Bitsie and David] are actually neighbors of mine. Not next door, but they’re in the neighborhood, so we see him quite often. We just asked him and he was totally down. That’s the kind of stuff we love to do on the show, put crew members in the episodes.”

“We were trying to make it feel very homemade in the last season,” Fletcher added. “This show, more than any other show I’ve worked on — and I’ve worked on some really happy shows — people just loved it. We tried to give everybody a bonus, and David was just kind of a bonus. We wanted him back because he was such a cool person.”

It was a surprisingly complete ending all around for Superman & Lois on Monday. The flash-forward scenes not only showed us happy endings, but bittersweet ones. We saw Lois pass away in the future when he cancer returned, and decades after that we saw Clark pass away as well. This was a bold choice for a character that is often depicted to be practically unkillable, but it worked well in this context, where it leant a sense of finality to the story and the entire Arrrowverse franchise.

The Superman & Lois finale is streaming now on The CW app, and previous seasons are streaming on Max. Grimm is available to stream on The CW app, Peacock and Prime Video.