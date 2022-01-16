Superman & Lois: “The Ties That Bind” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Ties That Bind”, the upcoming second episode of Superman & Lois‘s second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, January 18th and will see Clark Kent/Superman struggle with visions of a catastrophic event, prompting him to realize that he may have to reach out to someone else for help. The issue will also see Lana deal with unexpected news, and some additional strain to Jordan and Sarah’s relationship now that Natalie is living in Smallville, and the two young women are spending time together. The episode will be directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey. You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

DAVID RAMSEY “ARROW” DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Tayler Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez, and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Ties That Bind” airs on January 18th.

