Superman & Lois "Uncontrollable Forces" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Uncontrollable Forces, the second episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 21st. This week's season premiere saw Lois going through some health issues that she initially thought might be an unplanned pregnancy, but from the looks of things in the photos — as well as a recently released episode preview — things will take a more serious turn as there are a few images that show Lois looking anything but happy You can check out the synopsis for the episode, which is directed by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D alum Elizabeth Henstridge, below and then read on for the photos.

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) both notice a small crack in Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) game face. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarette) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) have an awkward encounter. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives a panicked phone call. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin.

Lois's story will drive the season.

Executive producers/showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher caught up with ComicBook.com and told us that they wanted to start out with relative peace before introducing the season's conflict (as opposed to last season, when they more or less started out with a rampage by a Doomsday-like shrouded creature). They also promised that while there will be plenty of superhero action, it will be Lois Lane's story that determines the direction of the season.

"I think Lois's story kind of drove everything else this season," Helbing told ComicBook.com. "We didn't really want to separate [Lois and Clark] too much, particularly because of what's happening."

"It's more of the two of them together than as parents, as a couple, as employees," Fletcher said. "They are in it together and it just adds a depth to that relationship that we feel is important and earned."

Fletcher added that it was "very important" to start the season with Clark and Lois in a really good place, so they can be prepared to take on what's next.

"In our mind's eye, we think their marriage is the ideal," Fletcher said. "These are two people that love each other immensely, and even when the world's falling apart and they have problems with their kids and their marriage, it's still a very solid foundation. We put them through so much [last season], we wanted the audience to get a little bit of the joy of what that looks like in the best of times. That, for us. is exciting and foundational, and so that was why we decided to tell it that way. "

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Uncontrollable Forces" is set to air on Tuesday, March 21st.