Superman & Lois: Too Close to Home Synopsis Released

lThe CW has released the official synopsis for "Too Close to Home," the upcoming, fourth episode of Superman & Lois season 3. The synopsis is...pretty vague, with the general thrust of it seeming that everyone is having some interpersonal drama, from Clark and John Henry to Sarah and Lana to...Jonathan and his girlfriend's dad? Well, that can't be great. The episode was written by Juliana James, the series' executive story editor, and directed by Stewart Hendler (Sorority Row, Max Steel).

It's easy to assume that the drama between John Henry and Clark could be connected to Lois, since John Henry was married to her on his Earth, and this season appears to be teasing a health crisis for the famous investigative reporter. Sarah and Lana, it's pretty easy to imagine how they could come to loggerheads, since she's a teenager, and her mom is the mayor.

The thing with Jonathan and Candice's dad feels like a potential bomb waiting to go off. The immediate thought that you would have about this in a normal series is "Did he get his girlfriend pregnant?" And if that's the case on Superman & Lois, it has totally different connotations. The possibility that the baby would have powers would make it important that Candice be told who Clark is, which is its own can of worms.

Of course, that's just going on what would be the issue in a non-superhero show. Here, it could turn out that her dad is Lex Luthor and nobody knew, or something else equally superhero-ey and more straightforward than what immediately springs to mind. Still, in a series that looks to be rooted in a lot of family stuff, it would be interesting to explore the possibility of Superman becoming a grandfather.

You can see the synopsis below.

"Too Close to Home" – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

TENSIONS MOUNT – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) interrupts an intense conversation between Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks). Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tries to run interference between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Lastly, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) has a heated discussion with Candice's dad. Stewart Hendler directed the episode written by Juliana James.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Gotham Knights. "Too Close to Home" will debut on April 4.