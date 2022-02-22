Superman & Lois’s Inde Navarette on Sarah’s Big Night

Tonight, Sarah Cushing takes center stage, as she celebrates her quinceanera against the backdrop of Smallville’s super-chaos. The family is all together, and all smiles, throughout most of the episode, complete with the inclusion of Kyle’s mother, who has come to town to see Sarah. That’s a lot of screen time for a character who is usually relegated to a tertiary plot. Inde Navarette, who plays the character, told us that she doesn’t read the script pages that she doesn’t appear in, so she will usually “get a hundred-page script and I’ll say, ‘And these five pages belong to me.’”

As the season progresses, there’s going to be plenty for Sarah to wrestle with, including a growing friendship with Natasha Irons, a character whose origin in and of itself makes her a bit of an outcast. But for now, Navarette said it was nice to get a moment of peace before everything gets crazy again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This episode, it was beautiful to give Sarah an opportunity to be seen by the audience and to see her in the way she presents to her family in everyday life,” Navarette told ComicBook. “I really enjoyed getting a chance to see everything from Sarah’s perspective.”

This season, Sarah has had enough going on — from a summer fling with another girl to the upcoming festivities — that the question that hung heavy over last season hasn’t played much of a role. Navarette says, she’s glad.

“I feel like that was the biggest thing on Jordan’s mind before any of this,” Navarette said. “Jordan’s like, ‘I have this girl in my life that I really appreciate and respect and want to be with as more than friends, but at the same time, I feel like I’m lying to her on a day-to-day basis because I have this huge thing that I’m not telling her. And that’s what most kids feel like; they don’t understand that you can have things for yourself yet. I think as they’re getting older, Jordan’s realizing that it’s OK for him to have things that are just for him and his family, like his mom has been telling him. I also think that there are other things that in this moment are bigger than the secret.”

Superman & Lois‘s second season returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.