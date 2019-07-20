Superman: Man of Tomorrow Movie Announced

During the Batman: Hush premiere panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, DC revealed its slate of DC Universe Original Movies set for release in 2020. The coming year will be the first to feature two Superman movies. Superman: Red Son will be DC’s first animated movie of the new year. Superman: Man of Tomorrow will be the last.

Superman: Red Son is based on the comic book story of the same name. Superman: Man of Tomorrow will be an original story featuring a young Clark Kent still early in his career as Superman. No further details about the film were revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plenty of comic book stories have reworked and reimagined the Man of Steel’s origin, from Superman: Man of Steel, to Superman: Birthright, to Superman: Secret Origin. The Man of Steel movie did something similar on the big screen. Most recently, Frank Miller and John Romita Jr. began exploring Superman’s earliest adventures in the DC Black Label Comic Superman: Year One.

Having two Superman movies in one year is a turnaround from recent years, where the DC Universe Original Movies lineup alternated between Batman and Justice League movie. Prior to Batman: Hush, two Superman movies were released in a row, the two-part The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen movies. Past Superman-focused films include Superman: Doomsday, All-Star Superman, Superman vs. the Elite, and Superman: Unbound.

The other Superman film, Superman: Red Son, is an adaptation of the three-issue, 2003 miniseries by Mark Millar, Dave Johnson, and Killian Plunkett. The series is an Elseworlds tale that imagines a world where, instead of growing up in Kansas and fighting for “truth, justice, and the American Way,” Kal-El’s rocket lands in the USSR in the 1950s and Superman becomes a champion of Soviet values. The story also recasts Batman, Wonder Woman, Brainiac, Green Lantern, and Lex Luthor through the lens of the Cold War.

The CW’s Supergirl loosely adapted the Superman: Red Son storyline, with Lex Luthor training Supergirl’s clone in Kaznia. DC’s announcement suggests that the animated film will stick much closer to the source material than Supergirl‘s take did.

Are you excited about Superman: Man of Tomorrow and the Superman: Red Son movie? Let us know in the comments. The films do not have release dates yet.

Previous DC Universe Original Movies can be streamed via the DC Universe streaming service. Batman: Hush becomes available on Digital today, July 20th. The film will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 6th.