Christopher Reeve’s Screen-Used Superman Cape Sets New Record at Auction

Every generation has its own Man of Steel, with Christopher Reeve cementing the power of Superman up on the big screen in Superman: The Movie in 1978, whose screen-used cape just set the record for the most expensive superhero cape sold at auction for $193,750. The cape was only one of many impressive artifacts that sold through Julien’s Auctions year-end Icons & Idols event, which saw more than 400 impressive artifacts go on sale to the highest bidder. The DC Comics relic wasn’t the only exciting piece of merchandise, as Star Trek and Ghostbusters merchandise also sold for impressive sums.

Per press release, “One of the most recognized superhero costume pieces of all time – an original cape worn by Christopher Reeve in his iconic role as the Man of Steel in Superman (Warner Bros., 1978) – soared at today’s auction, selling for $193,750 and setting a new world record as the most expensive superhero cape sold at auction. The famous cape made its only second auction appearance today after 40 years and was part of a world-wide contest to promote the movie’s release in 1979 with the grand prize being one of the six original capes made for and used in the film. The item’s provenance included a letter from DC Comics’ President as well as the Editor and Publisher and a copy of a photo of Christopher Reeve choosing the winner and more.”

“Props, artifacts, and costumes from the Star Trek universe boldly went where no auction has gone before with the top-selling item coming from the franchise’s popular commander, Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Patrick Stewart’s ‘Starfleet’ dress uniform worn in Star Trek: The Next Generation sold for $28,800. Other Star Trek items sold today with their winning bids include Mark Lenard’s ‘Sarek’ costume from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine ($12,500), Leonard Nimoy’s ‘Spock’ Romulan costume from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine ($20,000), Marina Sirtis’ ‘Deanna Troi’ jumpsuit from the first season of Star Trek: The Next Generation ($10,240), Michael Dorn’s Klingon baldric as ‘Worf’ in the second season of Star Trek: The Next Generation ($12,800) Jerry Ryan’s ‘Seven of Nine’ costume from Star Trek: Voyager ($12,800) and more.

“Highlights of the auction with their winning bids also included: Dan Aykroyd’s ‘Raymond Stantz’ jumpsuit from Ghostbusters II ($32,000); a Playboy limited edition jukebox ($12,800); a limited 40th-Anniversary Playboy Stratocaster signed by Hugh Hefner ($19,200); an Andy Warhol 18K white gold pocket watch ($10,240); an Alcatraz model used in Escape From Alcatraz ($25,600); $8,125; a Maltese Falcon statuette from the Warner Bros. prop department ($8,125); two Frank Sinatra oil paintings signed ‘Sinatra/’65’ ($75,000) and ‘Sinatra 53’ ($21,250) and more.”

