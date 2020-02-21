Superman: Red Son Sets World Premiere for Monday in Los Angeles

Superman: Red Son, the upcoming, animated adaptation of the fan-favorite comic book miniseries from writer Mark Millar and artists Dave Johnson, Andrew Robinson, Walden Wong, and Killian Plunkett, will have its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, February 24, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced. The event will take place in the SilverScreen Theater at The Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on February 24, 2020. Filmmakers and members of the voice cast will attend the event for red carpet media interviews and a post-screening panel discussion. The screening will begin at 7:00 pm.

A limited number of free tickets are available to the general public. Instructions as to how to get them are below.

Slated to attend the premiere and participate on the post-screening panel are:

Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter film franchise, Star Trek: Discovery), the voice of Superman

Diedrich Bader (American Housewife, Veep, The Drew Carey Show) as Lex Luthor

Amy Acker (Angel, Person of Interest, The Gifted) as Lois Lane

Vanessa Marshall (Young Justice, Star Wars Rebels) as Wonder Woman

Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Doom Patrol) as James Olsen

Roger Craig Smith (Batman Ninja, Batman: Arkham Origins) as Batman

Sasha Roiz (Grimm) as Hal Jordan

Phil LaMarr (Pulp Fiction, Justice League/Justice League Unlimited) as John Stewart

Travis Willingham (Critical Role, Batman: Bad Blood) as Superior Man

Executive Producer Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series)

Director/Producer Sam Liu (Reign of the Supermen)

Fans wishing to receive free tickets to the Los Angeles event on February 24 must RSVP via email to RedSonLAFans@gmail.com.

The body of all fan RSVP emails need ONLY include the (1) name of the entrant, (2) valid email address, (3) the number of tickets being requested (limit four per entry), and where you learned of this event (website name, Twitter feed, etc.). Fans should keep their entry simple – here’s an example of EXACTLY how the body of the RSVP email should appear:

Bruce Wayne

2 tickets

DarkKnight@gmail.com

ComicBook.com

Tickets to the event will be distributed on a “first come, first served” basis, and fans will be notified via email. Please do not submit more than one request.

Based on DC’s famed Elseworlds tale from 2003, Superman: Red Son takes place in an alternate reality where the spaceship bearing the last survivor of Krypton crash lands – not in rural Kansas, but in Stalinist Russia. Can this Cold War-era Earth survive the coming of a Soviet Superman?

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, Superman: Red Son will be distributed February 25, 2020 by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, and April 17 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD.