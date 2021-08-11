Superman: The Complete Animated Series Hits Blu-ray

Following the release of The Batman and Batman Beyond Complete Animated Series Blu-ray sets in recent years, Warner Bros. has turned their attention to the Superman animated series that ran from 1996 to 2000. The 25th anniversary, six Blu-ray disc set will include all 54 episodes along with new special features and commentary that adds up to nearly 21 hours of entertainment.

Let's start with the technical upgrades. Warner Bros notes that all 54 episodes of Superman: The Animated Series have been remastered from the original 35mm sources, with a focus on "color correction, dirt and scratch clean up, and adding a grain reduction pass to create a pristine picture". The series will also be presented in its original 4x3 aspect ratio. The audio was transferred from the original masters.

A full breakdown of the special features can be found below, with highlights that include a new featurette entitled Superman: Timeless Icon, a special video commentary episode and three specially selected episodes with audio commentaries by showrunners such as producers Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett.

Pre-orders for the Superman: The Complete Animated Series Collector's Edition Blu-ray set were not live at the time of writing, but they are expected to arrive here on Amazon and here at Best Buy in the coming days priced at $70. The release date is set for October 12th. You can order the Batman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray set here on Amazon for $44.49 (44% off). The Batman Beyond set is also available on Amazon for $39.96 (43% off). Note that these series are also available to stream on HBO Max in HD. If you haven't signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

NEW: Superman: Timeless Icon – An all-new bonus feature, produced specifically for the remastered Blu-ray release of Superman: The Animated Series, reveals the complicated journey of the show and those who created the new mythology for The Man of Steel, as told by producers Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, director Dan Riba, writer Bob Goodman, casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano, and Tim Daly & Clancy Brown, the heralded voices of Superman and Lex Luthor, respectively.

A Little Piece of Trivia (Featurette) – So you think you know your Superman trivia? Wait until you hear about the series' connection to Telly Savalas! A brain teaser to entertain every Superman: The Animated Series fan!

Superman: Learning to Fly (Featurette) – Get into the minds of the creative team behind Superman: The Animated Series as they detail the birth of this animated version of Superman and his incredible worlds. Featured speakers include producers Paul Dini, Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett, art director/producer Glen Murakami and directors Dan Riba and James Tucker.

Building the Mythology: Superman's Supporting Cast (Featurette) – The characters around Superman get the spotlight in this in-depth look at everyone from Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and Perry White to Maggie Sawyer, Lana Lang, and Ma & Pa Kent. Producers Paul Dini, Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett, art director/producer Glen Murakami and directors Dan Riba and James Tucker give viewers the inside scoop.

Menaces of Metropolis: Behind the Villains of Superman (Featurette) – Your hero is only as good as the villains around him, and Superman: The Animated Series has a rogues' gallery of top-grade baddies, including traditional opponents Lex Luthor, Brainiac, Bizarro, Metallo, Mr. Mxyzptlk, Toyman and Parasite, as well as new villains created for the series – like Live Wire and Luminus. Producers Bruce Timm, Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, directors James Tucker and Dan Riba and casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano give us a tour of the villains.

The Despot Darkseid: A Villain Worthy of Superman (Featurette) – Darkseid takes center stage in this examination of one of The Man of Steel's most vicious adversaries, plus other Fourth World characters that appear in Superman: The Animated Series. The featurette includes producers Paul Dini, Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett, art director/producer Glen Murakami, writers Rich Fogel and Stan Berkowitz, director James Tucker and Charles Hatfield (Department of English, Cal State Northridge).

Audio Commentaries

Stolen Memories – producers Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, director Curt Geda and art director/producer Glen Murakami.

The Last Son of Krypton - Part 1 – producers Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, director Dan Riba and art director/producer Glen Murakami.

The Main Man - Part 2 – producers Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, director Dan Riba and art director/producer Glen Murakami.

Video Commentary

Mxyzpixilated – producer Bruce Timm, producer/writer Paul Dini, director Dan Riba and moderator Jason Hillhouse.

