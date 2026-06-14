Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane Shares Major Update on New Movie

Family Guy is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, and series creator Seth MacFarlane shared a new update on when a movie for the franchise could actually happen. MacFarlane is credited with some of the biggest animated and live-action TV show successes of the streaming era, and the creator is always in the works on many different TV and film projects in various states of development. But even with all of this success, Family Guy is still a major pillar among adult animation fans with over 25 years of episodes to draw from.

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Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the various state of his many projects, Seth MacFarlane was asked about Family Guy‘s future and the possibility of a feature film project that has been touted for many years at this point. MacFarlane confirmed that not only does he have an idea for a Family Guy movie, but (likely jokingly) he noted that he’s keeping the project at bay for now until he needs to bounce back from a “dismal professional failure.”

20th Television Animation

“The Family Guy feature film is something that’s still always in the back of my head,” MacFarlane revealed. “I’ve always had a pretty clear idea of what it’s going to be. It’s that arrow in the quiver that I keep for when everything else goes to shit.” When wondering whether or not a film could happen when the TV series was still active, MacFarlane gave a hilarious answer, “Oh, yeah. I always kind of assume that if I have a really dismal professional failure, like I produce a movie or a show that just fails so badly, the only thing that can cleanse the palette of the audience is the Family Guy movie. That’s when I’ll do it.”

The idea of a Family Guy movie has been something that MacFarlane has been bouncing around for a while. But much like every other animated franchise like it that’s made the jump to the big screen, it’s going to take a lot of work to actually happen alongside the also in production TV series. It’s why it’s taken 20 years for The Simpsons Movie to get an official sequel. But there’s an additional level of difficulty when it comes to working with MacFarlane because of how busy he is.

Will a Family Guy Movie Actually Happen?

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Family Guy executive producer Rich Appel noted MacFarlane’s interest in a feature film back in 2023, but noted why such a project had been held back for so long, “We haven’t made a movie yet because Seth [MacFarlane] will be an active part of that, starting with the script. And right now, between the Ted TV series and book club, he just doesn’t have the time.” MacFarlane just has so many projects in development that would need his attention, Family Guy is just on the backburner.

Family Guy is currently in the works on more seasons as part of its initial four season renewal with Fox, and is slated to return in 2027 with Season 25. There’s also a brand new Stewie focused spinoff now in the works as well, and it’s going to take place outside of the main events of the series. If Family Guy does get a movie off the ground, it’s going to join a stacked line up.

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HT – The Hollywood Reporter