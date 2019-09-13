Superman to Reveal His Secret Identity to the World

For decades, people have wondered about the man behind the Man of Steel, hoping to find out the true identity of Superman. And while Lex Luthor, Bruce Wayne, and countless other characters have managed to deduce the character’s identity, Clark Kent has managed to stay one step ahead of everyone so far. But now, the new solicits indicate that Kent is taking his fate into his own hands in future storylines, with the comic books Lois Lane and Superman indicating that he’ll finally come clean to the denizens of Metropolis.

Check out the solicitations for the latest issues of Superman and Lois Lane below:

SUPERMAN #18

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

Variant cover by SKAN

With Superman’s family scattered across the galaxy, our hero must confront some of his greatest concerns about himself and his place in the galaxy. Legendary artist Ivan Reis joins writer Brian Michael Bendis as they introduce the biggest change in the Man of Steel’s life ever!

LOIS LANE #7

Written by GREG RUCKA

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS



Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Someone wanting to kill Lois Lane is nothing new for the famed reporter, but is it because of something she knows or something she’s about to uncover? Plus, this issue ties to the events of December’s Superman #18 and the gigantic status quo shift for both Lois and her husband, Superman, when the Man of Steel decides to reveal his identity to the world.

With the war against Leviathan starting to pick up, it looks like the premiere couple of the DC Universe has a lot to deal with. But will they be able to pick up the pieces and find away to outsmart the newest intelligence organization in the world?

Superman #18 is released in stores on December 11th, while Lois Lane #7 will be available on January 1, 2020.