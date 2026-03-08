10 Best Fighters in the Justice League Comics

The Justice League brought together the greatest heroes of DC Comics’ Silver Age, giving readers the equivalent of a summer blockbuster movie every month. Over the decades, the group has been involved in the greatest battles for existence, and the only reason they’ve been able to survive is because of how well the team fights. They’re often thrown up against the most devastatingly powerful villains in the multiverse, where even their amazing power isn’t enough to even the odds, so they have to fall back on their fighting skills more often than not. The League teaches its members a lot about being a hero, but it first and foremost teaches them to fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Justice League comics have often been some of the most action-packed stories ever. We’ve met some of the most skilled heroes and villains in the team’s adventures, their battles making them legends. These ten characters are the best fighters in the Justice League comics, shaking the multiverse with their battles.

10) Orion

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Orion is the Dog of War of New Genesis, and one of the most dangerous warriors from the twin worlds of New Genesis and Apokolips. As the son of Darkseid, he’s superlatively powerful, and is constantly fighting against his rage. It’s that rage and power that makes him such a devastating combatant. His fighting skill isn’t the kind of precise martial arts of some other heroes and villains, but that of a berserker with the power of a god. He tanks every attack thrown at him and batters anything weaker than him down. Looking at his pedigree, “anything weaker than him” is just about everyone.

9) Black Canary

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Black Canary is one of the Justice League’s most underrated heroes. Sure, her powers are just an ultrasonic attack known as the “canary cry”, but she’s way more than just her superpowers. Dinah Lance was trained by her mother, the Golden Age Black Canary, and the Justice Society. She’s become one of the most dangerous hand-to-hand combatants in the world, working black ops with the Birds of Prey, teaming up with the JSA, and leading the Justice League into battle. She’s become known for her devastating kicks, and even though she’s “just” a human, she’s one of the toughest Leaguers of them all.

8) Green Arrow

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Green Arrow earned his place in the Justice League because of what a great fighter he is. There’s the obvious mastery of the bow and arrow, along with the array of trick arrows that even up the odds with the League’s more powerful enemies, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. He’s an amazing fighter, uncannily strong (his bow’s pull is 102lbs and he can launch several in seconds), and quick as a cat. However, what really makes him such a great fighter isn’t just his skills, but the fact that he never gives up. He’s not the most powerful fighter out there, but he has the most spine and will keep going until he’s dead. His inability to quit makes him something special, and has helped him become one of the team’s greatest combatants.

7) Hawkman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Hawkman is basically DC’s Wolverine, and he’s long been one of the Justice League’s most skilled fighters. Hawkman’s Nth metal harness gives him super strength, enhanced durability, and a healing factor, but what truly makes him a great hero is his skills and experience. Carter Hall has been reincarnated across the length and breadth of time and the multiverse, and has spent all of those lives fighting. He’s an amazingly experienced warrior, and has mastered fighting arts that have often been forgotten to the mists of time. He’s a master of melee weapons and aerial combat, making his foes fear the open sky.

6) Vandal Savage

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Justice League battle dangerous foes, but few of them are as skilled or as experienced as Vandal Savage. A hundred thousand years ago, he found a radioactive meteor that gave him immortality, super strength, intelligence, enhanced durability, and a healing factor. Since then, he’s spent millennia battling against everyone who stood in his way, mastering combat and testing himself against the greatest warriors of the ages. He’s one of the most dangerous villains on Earth, and has stood in battle against the best fighters ever. Seeing as how he’s survived this long, he’s put way more of them in the ground than otherwise.

5) Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is widely considered the greatest fighter in the entire DC Multiverse, and theoretically, this is true. However, the realities are slightly different. So, yes, he’s a master martial artist, detective, scientist, and all that, but he’s also a normal human on the Justice League. Unless he’s kitted out in his Hellbat armor, he’s mostly just a support hero, coming up with the winning plan and helping pull teammates out of the fire. He’s obviously useful, and when he’s up against someone he can actually hurt, he’s great. However, his role in the League isn’t really a fighting one.

4) Big Barda

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Big Barda is an amazing fighter. She was raised in Granny Goodness’s Orphanage on Apokolips, surviving everything the brutal matron threw at her and became the best fighter of the Female Furies. She fell in love with Mister Miracle, and the two of them escaped the planet, becoming the greatest heroes of the Fourth World. Barda doesn’t know how to quit, and that’s made all the difference. She’s ridiculously skilled and strong, and there are few things out there she can’t survive. Her wherewithal and experience make her as a dangerous as they come, and this has allowed her to become a legend across the multiverse.

3) Superman

IMage Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman is DC’s greatest hero, and doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his martial skill. He’s a great fighter, having trained with Batman, Wonder Woman, and plenty of other heroes who are more known for their fighting skill. His powers allow him to take on the most powerful enemies out there and he can survive just about anything thrown at him. However, what really makes him such a great fighter is his belief in protecting everyone. Superman lives to protect everyone weaker than him, and this makes him an extremely fierce fighter in his own way. He knows that if he fails or loses a fight, people will die. That’s enough to make him an excellent fighter.

2) Aquaman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Aquaman never gets the credit he deserves for how great a fighter he is. The king of Atlantis is a master of underwater combat, trained in the use of the weapons of his people, and is just as great on land. He’s helped train members of the Justice League who can’t fight very well, and has sparred with Wonder Woman to a standstill. Even losing his hand didn’t slow him down as a fighter; he just put on a special hook and went to town. He can adapt to anything in combat, and his mastery of polearms and Atlantean weapons makes him extremely potent in battle. Add in his own strength and durability, and you get one of the best fighters on Earth.

1) Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wonder Woman is the toughest DC hero, and is easily the best fighter in the Justice League. Diana was trained by the Amazons, the greatest female warriors on the planet, and quickly rose to the top of the island’s pecking order. She’s a master of every melee weapon you can think of, and has somehow transformed the lasso into an amazing offensive weapon. Her strength, speed, and durability put her in a class that few can reach already, but add in her fighting skill and she’s easily one of the best heroes out there in a fight. She’s a legendary warrior, and no one can take that from her.

Who’s your favorite fighter in the Justice League comics? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!