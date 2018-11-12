Vertigo’s ‘Survivors’ Club’ TV Series in Development at The CW

The CW is expanding its lineup of content based on comic books with a new Survivors’ Club TV series.

Survivors’ Club is a series published by Vertigo Comics, the mature readers’ imprint of DC Comics. Created by Dale Halvorsen, Lauren Beukes, and Ryan Kelly, the series debuted in 2015 and ran for nine issues.

The comic is post-modern horror tale set in a world where the archetypal characters from 1980s horror movies are real. The Survivors’ Club is made up of those would-be victims who managed to escape.

Here’s a synopsis of the series provided by Vertigo for the collected edition:

“One was possessed by a poltergeist. Another was trapped in a haunted house. A third had a killer doll. Ever wonder what happened to these children of the 1980s? Find out in this paperback collecting the entire nine-issue SURVIVORS’ CLUB series.

Having found each other over the internet, six grown-up survivors are drawn together by the horrors they experienced in 1987 when a rash of occult events occurred around the world—with fatal results. Now, there are indications that it may be happening all over again. Is it possible that these six aren’t just survivors—but were chosen for their fates? “

The pilot is being written by Jason Frieder (Sweet/Vicious), who will executive produce with Len Goldstein (Heart of Dixie). The series is being developed by Warner Bros. TV.

The CW is home to another Vertigo Comics adaptation, iZombie, which is heading into its fifth and final season. Other Vertigo Comics adaptation currently on television include AMC’s Preacher and Lucifer, which is making the jump from FOX to Netflix.

The CW is also home to several shows based on DC Comics superheroes, such as Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning. as well as Riverdale, a modern reinterpretation of characters from Archie Comics.

Other shows on The CW include The Vampire Diaries spinoff successor Legacies, and the ever-popular dark fantasy series Supernatural. The network also just launched a reboot of Charmed, with a reboot of Roswell set to debut 2019 and a reboot of The 4400 just announced.

