Swamp Thing Cancellation Causes Backlash Over DC Universe Marketing

Less than a week after the first episode of Swamp Thing premiered on DC Universe, the fledgeling streaming surface suffered a major setback with news that the horror series has been cancelled. While DC Universe will continue to air the remaining episodes, there is already little hope that Swamp Thing will return for more episodes.

And after the positive reception to the first season, it stands to reason that many fans would be upset that the corporate fat cats at Warner Bros. would put their foot down on Swamp Thing. After the positive reception to the first season, the quick decision to cancel the entire show is seen as a knee-jerk reaction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the DC Universe marketing team has to continue doing their jobs, which entails promoting all of their new offerings that have come to the streaming service. And because the newest offering includes Swamp Thing, a lot of fans are lashing out on the social media channels.

With the cancellation of Swamp Thing so fresh in everyones’ minds, it makes sense that fans would not be happy about any of the promotion surrounded the new series.

Read on to see just how angry fans are about the news of Swamp Thing‘s cancellation.

Good timing!

Don’t give in!

Please don’t let AT&T Destroy You!



*Also maybe re-evaluate giving Swamp Thing a second season. Even if it had a smaller budget and less eps would still be nice to see it continue!* — Peyton [Comics Are Queer & Fabulous!] (@ASliceofComics) June 6, 2019

#saveSwampThing

Tell me more!

Really? #SwampThing was one of your most exciting properties and look what happened.#SaveSwampThing pic.twitter.com/NhzrdjCc5l — RedHoodie (@Iamnumber491) June 6, 2019

Womp Womp

Coming or Going

I notice a lot more under “catch them while you can (leaving)” than “new or returning”. I love you DCU, but that’s somewhat worrisome — VulLord666 (@VulLord666) June 6, 2019

How many times do I need to say it?

ReLeAsE tHe SnYdEr CuT!

Great but we want the snyder cut. And Teen Titans season 6. — ☯Raph@el*☯ (@Raphael_2D) June 6, 2019

NICE TRY!

Nice try at damage control but already unsubscribed. If Swamp Thing is canceled, no word on Doom Patrol S2, not a fan of Titans and have no interest in Stargirl then 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — Shield1991 (@shield1991) June 6, 2019

Give the people what they want!