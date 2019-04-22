‘Swamp Thing’ Releases New Posters for Earth Day

Today is Earth Day, a celebrated worldwide with various events in support of environmental protection and now, DC Universe’s Swamp Thing is doing their part. Two new posters featuring the titular “green” character have been released on social media, reminding fans that both the Earth is worth saving and to go green… or else.

It’s that very direct message that is conveyed in the poster shared to Twitter. As you can see in the tweet below, the poster advises fans to “go green or else”, with Swamp Thing himself peering out from the water’s surface as a reminder that the “or else” part is serious.

The second poster was shared on Facebook by series star Derek Mears. Mears, who plays the Swamp Thing creature, shared a poster featuring the creature fully out of the water, but no less determined, with an Ernest Hemingway quote “The Earth is a fine place and worth fighting for.” You can check that out below.

Swamp Thing will follow Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana, but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe, especially Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who transforms into the Swamp Thing creature (Derek Mears.) The series is expected to draw inspiration from Alan Moore’s iconic run, particularly the “Anatomy Lesson” issue.

The series will make its debut on DC Universe May 31st, but when it does it will be doing so with a shortened episode order. It was reported last week that the series had shut down production after the decision was made to shorten the series from the planned 13 episode first season to 10 episodes. A 10-episode season is more in line with the first season of Titans, the flagship series for DC Universe. It’s unclear why the series has seen its season shortened, though at the time rumors suggested that DC Universe itself may be reexamined in light of WarnerMedia’s looming streaming service while a report from The Hollywood Reporter suggested that the shortening came from creative differences between creative staff and Warner Bros.

Even with the shortened season, fans can still expect a human story from Swamp Thing, at least according to Aquaman director James Wan who is executive producing the series.

“It’s a human story,” Wan said in a previous interview. “Basically its Beauty and the Beast. It’s about this guy struggling to find his humanity as he’s transforming and becoming more and more of a monster.”

“[Like Aquaman, Swamp Thing is] another piece of property where I think the source material is amazing, with lots of really fascinating characters.”

Swamp Thing debuts on DC Universe May 31st.

