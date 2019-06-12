Swamp Thing’s Original Plans Reportedly Included Potential Justice League Dark Team-Up

DC Comics fans were shocked at the news earlier this month that Swamp Thing wouldn’t be renewed for a second season despite only the premiere episode having debuted. Making matters worse is the fact that, with that one episode, Swamp Thing managed to impress both fans and critics, earning some of the best reviews of the offerings on the DC Universe streaming platform. As more time passes after the announcement, more details are being made public about the situation, which includes details from sources close to the production that claim a future season would have seen Swamp Thing collide with Justice League Dark.

Business Insider revealed that one of their sources admitted “the show had a possible three-season arc, and the feeling on set was that it could have gone past that if it was a hit, with characters spinning off into their own shows. The source used the specific example of a potential ‘Justice League Dark’ team-up series.”

These details will likely frustrate fans even further, as rumors about a Justice League Dark adaptation in film or TV have swirled for years with no solid plans coming together outside of the world of animation. DC Comics fans had hope that the Constantine series could have led to that team’s debut, only for that series to have been cancelled. The character would ultimately return to The CW for an Arrowverse crossover event, with it being unclear if that iteration of the character would have made their way over to the DC Universe series.

Additionally, the ambiguity of the comment will likely lead to speculation in regards to whether a Justice League Dark series is being developed or if the possibility of the more horror-inspired team of superheroes would be relying on the success of Swamp Thing to pave the way for the notion, with that series’ cancellation making the future of the platform’s content questionable.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Fans have been showing their support for the series in the time since its cancellation, inspiring hope that the series could be renewed with a different network or platform if audiences show enough support.

New episodes of Swamp Thing still air on Friday nights on DC Universe.

