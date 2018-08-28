‘Swamp Thing’ Pilot Rumored to Have Found a Director

We might have an idea of who will help bring DC Universe’s Swamp Thing to life on the small screen.

According to a recent update from SplashReport, Len Wiseman is reportedly being eyed to direct the pilot episode of the live-action series. The Swamp Thing pilot episode would begin filming sometime this fall in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wiseman is best known for directing the Underworld series of films, as well as Live Free of Die Hard and the Total Recall reboot. Swamp Thing would mark Wiseman’s latest turn in the comic book adaptation world, with him previously serving as an executive producer (and occasional director) on both Lucifer and The Gifted.

The notion of Wiseman possibly directing the Swamp Thing pilot is certainly an interesting one, with previous reports suggesting that James Wan would be co-directing the installment. But if the Swamp Thing pilot is set to film in the fall, it makes sense that Wan would not be involved in such a capacity, as it would probably conflict with Wan’s current work on post-production for Aquaman.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Casting for the series has yet to be announced, but early casting details have hinted at what the series is looking for with regards to Abby and Alec Holland/Swamp Thing. Other casting info has hinted at Anton Arcane and Matthew Cable possibly factoring into the series in some form or fashion.

Swamp Thing was first given a script-to-series order in May of this year, to the delight of DC Comics and horror fans alike. The project will be co-written by Mark Verheiden (Daredevil, Battlestar Galactica) and Gary Dauberman (It), who would serve as showrunners if the series gets picked up. Wan is set to executive produce, alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear, with Atomic Monster’s Rob Hackett set to co-produce.

What do you think of Wiseman possibly directing the Swamp Thing pilot? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The DC Universe streaming service is expected to launch sometime this fall.