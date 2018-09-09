Alan Moore’s “The Anatomy Lesson” Confirmed for ‘Swamp Thing’ TV Series

DC Universe is getting ready to bring Swamp Thing to the small screen, and it looks like they will be drawing on a major comic for inspiration.

During DC Universe’s inaugural livestream, it was revealed that Swamp Thing will draw inspiration from the iconic comic issue “The Anatomy Lesson”. The 1984 issue, which comes from Alan Moore, Steve Bissette, and Len Wein, is often regarded as one of the best Swamp Thing issues of all time.

Considering the plot of that story, it makes a lot of sense that “The Anatomy Lesson” would be adapted into live-action in some way. The issues sees Jason Woodrue investigating the Swamp Thing, and realizing what exactly the creature’s relationship with Alec Holland really is.

The fact that “The Anatomy Lesson” is going to make its way into television is certainly interesting enough, but that also could provide some hints about the series as a whole. Previous reports had narrowed down the villain of Swamp Thing to either Anton Arcane or General Sutherland, and the latter character’s role in “The Anatomy Lesson” could provide a major clue.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Casting for the series has yet to be announced, but early casting details have hinted at what the series is looking for with regards to Abby and Alec Holland/Swamp Thing.

Swamp Thing was first given a script-to-series order in May of this year, to the delight of DC Comics and horror fans alike. The project will be co-written by Mark Verheiden (Daredevil, Battlestar Galactica) and Gary Dauberman (It), who would serve as showrunners if the series gets picked up. Wan is set to executive produce, alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear, with Atomic Monster’s Rob Hackett set to co-produce.

The DC Universe streaming service will launch on September 15th. Swamp Thing is expected to debut sometime in 2019.