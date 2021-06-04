✖

The newest live-action comic book adaptation has arrived on Netflix, and it looks to be an instant hit with critics everywhere. Sweet Tooth, based on Jeff Lemire's Vertigo Comics series, debuted on Netflix on Friday morning, giving fans around the world a chance to see the story of the beloved comic come to life. While there are plenty of comic book adaptations out there that haven't been received too well, one look at the Rotten Tomatoes score for Sweet Tooth proves that this series is something very different.

Sweet Tooth is already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and currently holds a rare 100% score on the review site. All 24 critics that have turned in reviews for Sweet Tooth have been positive about the new series, which should lead to plenty of excitement from fans.

Friday marks the release of the entire first season of Sweet Tooth, with all eight episodes dropping at the same time.

Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Will Forte as Father, and James Brolin as Narrator.

Jim Mickie serves as co-showrunner, in addition to his roles as writer, director, and executive producer. Beth Schwartz is the other co-showrunner and also serves as writer and executive producer. Other executive producers include Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.

Here's the show's full synopsis:

"Ten years ago The Great Crumble wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined."

