‘Teen Titans’ Animated Series Coming to Blu-ray

More than a decade after its final episode aired, with an animated spiritual successor already on the air and a live-action take coming soon, Warner Archive will finally bring Teen Titans‘ first season to Blu-ray in 2018.

Pre-orders for the Blu-ray, which will street on January 23, can be submitted at the WBShop as well as several online retailers like Amazon and Walmart who carry Warner Archive products.

The series was the first of the modern era of superhero movies and TV to bring the teenage superheroes of the Titans to a younger audience, running an all-ages series that became a fan-favorite for audiences young and old. Following the success of Teen Titans, many fans “grew up” into Young Justice, and when Cartoon Network reverted back to Teen Titans Go!, another kid-friendly take, that series struggled to win over those upset at the loss of basically a generation’s worth of beloved animated series.

The Blu-ray will collect a full season, and while the episodes have been intermittently available on DVD for years, this is the first HD release of the series that kicked off a decade-plus of constant Teen Titans TV.

The 13-episode season will retail for $21.99 and

You can see the official synopsis below:

With awesome super skills and powers galore, these crime-fighting partners kick butt and squash evil like nobody’s business! But as roommates in Titans Tower, it’s every hero for him/herself when it comes to living in peace. Not even super heroes can settle fights over who’s in control of the TV remote.

In these 13 action-packed adventures, the Titans face all your favorite villains – Mad Mod, The Puppet King, Killer Moth and, of course, their arch-nemesis Slade – in one power-packing showdown after another. Some battles even pit the Titans against each other. Featuring bold animation, funky music and fun characters, this complete Season One from the hit TV series is an intergalactic knockout.

