‘Teen Titans GO!’ Movie Takes Shot At ‘Green Lantern’ Movie

It takes a certain amount of pride to admit you’ve done something poorly but the folks over at Warner Brothers did just that with a recent clip released for the upcoming Teen Titans GO! movie.

In a clip posted on Twitter earlier today promoting Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, Starfire (Hynden Walch) asks Green Lanern (Lil’ Yachty) whether or not he’s had a movie.

Green Lantern responds, “There was a Green Lantern movie!But we don’t talk about that…”

The full clip, which includes a few additional shots, can be seen below.

Prepare for the super hero movie to end all super hero movies. #TeenTitansGOMovie only in theaters July 27! pic.twitter.com/oCDsQvcjbQ — Teen Titans GO Movie (@TeenTitansMovie) March 24, 2018

Keeping with the continuity of the Teen Titans GO! show, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies will see the group of Teen Titans on a mission to find somebody to produce a feature film starring themselves…after all, all of the other DC superheroes seem to have their own movies.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies features the voices of Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Will Arnett and Kristen Bell. The film is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on July 27, 2018.

The Titans are the latest DC Comics heroes to make the jump to the big screen in animation: several members of the Justice League appeared in The LEGO Movie and its spinoff, The LEGO Batman Movie. The latter starred Michael Cera as the wide-eyed Boy Wonder.