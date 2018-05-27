‘Teen Titans Go!’ Impressed By Deadpool Even If They Are Confused Who He Is

The latest in a series of meta-jokes bouncing between Teen Titans Go! To The Movies and Deadpool 2 sees the Titans expressing that they’re impressed by Deadpool…

…even if they have no idea who he actually is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an Instagram post on the official Warner Bros. Pictures account, Robin and Slade/Deathstroke are exchanging messages, with Robin congratulating Slade on the success of “his” movie, which Robin says earned $301 million in its opening weekend.

At first, Deathstroke is reluctant to accept the praise, but every mercenary has a price…!

When Deadpool was created in 1990, it was widely accepted among comics fans that he was a knockoff of Deathstroke the Terminator, a fan-favorite DC supervillain who was created in Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s New Teen Titans and eventually became popular enough to earn his own ongoing title.

Over the years, Deadpool’s status as an antihero rather than a villain, coupled with his over-the-top, fourth wall-breaking humor, made Marvel’s Merc With a Mouth the more popular and recognizable of the two.

Since Deathstroke is going to be the villain of Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, and Deadpool has a major feature film in theaters now, the comedy of pitting the two killers against one another almost writes itself.

Teen Titans Go is firing back at Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds with a cheeky dig at Green Lantern.

Hey @VancityReynolds, caught your new @deadpoolmovie trailer. Never forget – before you became a @Marvel character, you were a part of the @DCComics universe. #TeenTitansGOMovie pic.twitter.com/vmrBms0I8h — Teen Titans GO Movie (@TeenTitansMovie) April 20, 2018

The official Teen Titans Go Twitter account had previously taken aim at the final Deadpool 2 trailer, tweeting at Reynolds:

“Hey @VancityReynolds, caught your new @deadpoolmovie trailer,” the tweet reads. “Never forget — before you became a @Marvel character, you were part of the @DCComics universe.”

Attached was a GIF of the John Stewart Green Lantern as he appears in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, which sees the space cop (voiced by rapper Lil Yachty) take a dig at the 2011 oft-maligned Green Lantern that starred Reynolds as Hal Jordan.

“There was a Green Lantern movie,” Stewart says, “but we don’t talk about that.”

Reynolds, as Wade Wilson, took his own dig at the failed superhero blockbuster in 2016’s Deadpool, when he begged for his super suit not to be “green… or animated,” referring to his garish computer-animated superhero uniform.

The always snarky Deadpool took a stab at Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe in the trailer in question, responding to an insult hurled his way by newcomer Cable (Josh Brolin), who called the red-clad mercenary “a clown dressed up as a sex toy.”

“So dark,” ‘Pool said, “you sure you’re not from the DC Universe?”

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies hits theaters July 27.