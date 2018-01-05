‘Teen Titans GO’ Movie Trailer Coming Soon

Teen Titans GO! is making a move for the big screen, and fans are going to get their fist look at the upcoming film in the very near future.

According to Trailer Track, the first official trailer for Teen Titans GO! to the Movies has been rated for release by Warner Bros. Animation. Coming in at exactly two minutes, the trailer is expected to drop at some point over the next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Setting the release of this trailer for this week is a smart move by Warner Bros. The family-friendly Paddington 2 is set to debut in U.S. theaters on Friday, January 12, so it’s likely that the Teen Titans GO! trailer will be out in time to accompany the film on its opening weekend.

The new Teen Titans GO! movie will follow the characters of the beloved animated series, and it follows the DC Comics team as Robin leads them on a quest to get a big-time movie director to tell their story. Unfortunately, the heroic teens get their plans derailed as they cross paths a dangerous super villain who has a plan to take over the entire world.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies features the voices of Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hyndn Walch, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Will Arnett and Kristen Bell. The film is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on July 27, 2018.