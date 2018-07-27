New ‘Teen Titans GO! To the Movies’ Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Released

Warner Bros. has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette taking a sneak peek look at big screen animated comedy Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.

"Every other superhero has had their own movie and it is time for the Teen Titans to have theirs, so they go to Hollywood to make it happen," says Scott Menville, who voices de facto Titans leader Robin.

"Having a movie is the only way to be seen as a real hero," explains Batman's young ward, who takes the team to Hollywood to join the stars.

There they meet Hollywood director Jade (Kristen Bell), who tells the team she only makes movies about "real superheroes."

Raven (Tara Strong) points to a 'Batman v Joker: Yawn of Justice' poster — pitting Batman against his clown arch foe — asking the team, "What about an arch-nemesis?"

Enter Slade (Will Arnett), who is "the number one enemy of the Teen Titans," Arnett says. "And in this film he's looking to dominate the world, and it's up to the Titans to stop him from that."

"I'm the greatest, most ultimate super villain the world has ever seen!" declares Slade, who in the comics is better known as the not child-friendly Deathstroke.

The villain is seen putting almost every DC Universe superhero under his control, including Batman, the Flash, the Spectre, Shazam, Hawkman, Jonah Hex, Krypto, Wonder Woman (Halsey), Green Lantern (Lil Yachty) and Superman (Nicolas Cage).

"We're going on a big adventure in this movie. We go other places, we meet other people, it certainly is a much bigger endeavor than the regular series," Strong says.

"Us all recording together means we can play off each other and it really clicks and it just is very funny," says Hynden Walch, who lends her voice to the peppy Starfire.

"This adventure is gonna unite us, it's gonna push the team's relationship to a new place using our collective superpowers to make a difference in the world," says Beast Boy's Greg Cipes.

"Normally it's just us doing a myriad of voices, but now we get Will Arnett and Kristen Bell and Nicolas Cage to come over and play with us," says an excited Khary Payton, who voices Cyborg.

"We got more room to run around, but we're just still being us," Payton says. "We just made a movie! Booyah!"

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies opens July 27.