‘Teen Titans Go To The Movies’ Poster Released

The Teen Titans are trying to save the world, but their new poster doesn’t inspire much confidence.

The stars of Teen Titans GO are heading the big screen in their new animated film Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, and the new poster is just about perfect. The poster uses the Justice League poster template, with Robin, Cyborg, Raven, Beast Boy, and Starfire all surrounding the text in the middle.

Unfortunately, the words aren’t exactly encouraging this time around. Instead of “You can’t save the world alone”, the Teen Titans GO poster reads “They can’t save the world…at all”. Now that’s just awfully pessimistic, but it makes for a delightful poster and you can view it in the image below.

In their new film, the Teen Titans have one goal in mind, and that’s starring in their own film. Of course, this being the Titans, things don’t go nearly as planned, and the Earth will just have to hope they can pull it together in time to save it.

You can find the official description below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies releases on July 27.