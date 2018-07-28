‘Teen Titans Go! To The Movies’ Voice Actress Tara Strong Buys Tickets For Family Of Fans

DC fans seem to be enjoying Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, and one family had the chance to go see it thanks to a member of the cast.

Tara Strong, who voices Raven in the film, hopped on social media and asked fans to post photos of their trip to the theater to see the film. One particular family caught her attention, who shared that they wouldn’t be able to attend and wrote: “Unfortunately can’t afford to go yet but my 3 kiddos can’t wait and they also said hello.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Strong was touched by the post and decided to buy the family tickets so they could all enjoy the movie.

I asked fans to post pics @TeenTitansMovie. This sweet mama posted that her kids would love to go but times are tough. So of course I asked for her local theater & bought them 10 tickets. It was her kid’s FIRST movie. With a hubby laid off & a child with #Aspergers & #Tourettes pic.twitter.com/AyEmBLkO1p — tara strong (@tarastrong) July 28, 2018

“I asked fans to post pics @TeenTitansMovie,” Strong wrote. “This sweet mama posted that her kids would love to go but times are tough. So of course I asked for her local theater & bought them 10 tickets. It was her kid’s FIRST movie. With a hubby laid off & a child with #Aspergers & #Tourettes.”

A mama with bad migraines, they really appreciated the help. https://t.co/fRUAD0ap1C — tara strong (@tarastrong) July 28, 2018

The family’s endured a lot, and it’s nice that they’ll be able to go and enjoy a movie in the midst of some difficult times. LuciiPurr posted a message from the kids saying thank you for the tickets. “Words can’t express how thankful I am to @tarastrong for her kindness and my kids are grateful as well.”

The family had a great time & to thank me mama made some gorgeous art. She whole heartedly welcomes commissions, please check her out & buy some art. 💜 #TeenTitansGOMovie pic.twitter.com/3yjLNOWAcP — tara strong (@tarastrong) July 28, 2018

Strong also posted a few ways you can help.

“The family had a great time & to thank me mama made some gorgeous art. She whole heartedly welcomes commissions, please check her out & buy some art. 💜 #TeenTitansGOMovie.”

“She’s also looking for graphic design work for businesses that will allow her to work from home 💜.”

You can read our full review of the film right here.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is in theaters now.