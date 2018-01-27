Solstice May Be Coming to ‘Titans’ TV Series

Another Teen Titan from the DC Comics universe may be getting ready to make their live-action debut in the Titans television series.

That Hashtag Show discovered a new character breakdown for a character from Titans. The description could be hinting at Solstice joining the live-action streaming series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how the description reads:

[MONICA SAINI] Female, early 20s-early 30s, East Indian. Has the mentality of a survivor and the scars along with it. Unsettled and a little unusual. Orphan. Limited dialogue in her first appearance. Must be familiar with Hindi. POSSIBLY RECURRING GUEST STAR.

This is purely specualtion, but it does sound like this could be referencing the character Kiran Singh. She’s the young hero who goes by the codename solstice who was created by writer JT Krul and artist Nicola Scott early in 2010. Like the character being described in the breakdown, Kiran is also an orphan from India.

Solstice has light-based powers, which she can use either as energy blasts or to create constructs. This includes her costume, which is might of light and can be summoned at will. She was known for having a positive attitude.

Solstice underwent some changes during the New 52 era of DC Comics. While she still had her light-based powers, she was captured and experimented on by a secret organization called NOWHERE. That group altered Solstice’s powers so that she took on a smokey black appearance, with light only shining through the cracks in her skin. Despite this abuse, she maintained her upbeat demeanor.

Titans is being developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter for DC Comics’ upcoming streaming service. Goldsman, Johns, and Berlanti are scripting the pilot. The series will feature Brendon Thwaites as Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, and Anna Diop as Starfire. Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly will also recur as the teen superhero duo, Hawk and Dove.

Rumor has it that Raven’s demonic father, Trigon, will factor into the show’s first season. Trigon was the villain that brought DC Comics’ “New Teen Titans” lineup together originally in the comics.

Titans is set to debut in 2018.