Barry Keoghan Shares The Batman Photo

Barry Keoghan posted a picture from The Batman‘s premiere on social media. In the snap, the actor is posing with Jeffrey Wright on the red carpet. Of course, fans are freaking out because his picture is an acknowledgement of his wild cameo in The Batman. *Spoilers for the movie to follow!* Near the end of the massive blockbuster, The Riddler finds himself in Arkham Asylum and while he’s there, the villain discovers that he has some allies among his cell neighbors. The biggest one being Keoghan’s presence as a slightly mussed Clown Prince of Crime. It all becomes cemented when the familiar chattering laughter echoes through the hallways. It’s a fascinating place for the following movies to go. A lot of people online had suspected that Keoghan was playing this role. But, this weekend offered direct confirmation.

Recently, Reeves spoke to TechRadar about some of the sequences in the film he enjoyed. The director revealed that there was some work with Keoghan that he really loved that didn’t make the cut.

“There were scenes we cut that I liked,” Reeves began. “In fact, there’s a scene with the unseen prisoner (Keoghan), who appears at the end of the movie in Arkham [Asylum] with the Riddler. There was an earlier scene where Batman went to Arkham to try to profile the Riddler, and Barry is in that scene. It’s a very cool scene, and I’m sure we’ll we’ll release the scene after the movie comes out, because it’s a really cool deleted scene.”

“There’s nothing that I took out of the movie that I wish was in it,” Reeves added. “This is the cut of the movie. I mean, there’s no, it’s not like there’s some other [director’s cut]. The amazing thing is I got to make the movie that I wanted to make, and that’s this movie.”

The Batman is out in theaters now, but here’s a synopsis of the thriller. “An edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

