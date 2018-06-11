‘The Batman’ Fan Poster Imagines Ben Affleck’s Return

The future of Batman in the DCEU is a matter that seems to constantly be in flux, specifically whether or not Ben Affleck wants to continue in the Caped Crusader role. Now, with a recent rumor that Affleck would like to stay on as Batman a new piece of fan art imagines just what that might look like.

Shared to “gothambatgram” on Instagram, the fan-made poster puts Affleck back in the cape and cowl for The Batman in a faux movie poster that declares him to be “the hero, the guardian, the legend”. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We have to admit, it’s a slick-looking fan poster and Affleck’s Batman looks fantastic in it, but when it comes to pretty much everything related to DC Films’ The Batman nothing is set in stone. Not only is Affleck’s status as Batman still something of a question mark, there’s been very little progress revealed for The Batman solo movie project after director Matt Reeves signed on. Late last month Variety’s Justin Kroll noted that there are rumored plans that The Batman will feature The Penguin as the main villain, but nothing official has come from that.

There have also been numerous rumors as to who could be replacing Affleck should the actor need to be replaced. Jake Gyllenhaal was at one point reported as Reeves’s first choice for the role should Affleck step down, but that may no longer even be possible with word that Gyllenhaal’s time will be occupied with a stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Mysterio in next year’s sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Hopefully we learn one way or the other as to what direction The Batman is going — especially regarding Affleck — at San Diego Comic-Con next month, when DC Films is likely to have another major preference. In the meantime? We’re just going to enjoy this fan art.

Do you want Affleck to continue as Batman in the DCEU? Any thoughts on what you’d like to see in The Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!