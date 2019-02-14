Former Batman Ben Affleck to Appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

In support of his new film Triple Frontier, Ben Affleck will be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as revealed on the show’s website. The appearance will also mark one of his first public appearances since he departed The Batman.

Given that he’s promoting an entirely different film, we don’t expect the actor to have a lengthy conversation about the DC Extended Universe. However, given how big of a change Affleck’s departure makes for the DCEU, we can likely expect host Jimmy Kimmel to bring it up, if only briefly.

Batman has long been one of DC’s most iconic characters, appearing on the big screen in various films dating all the way back to Adam West’s Batman: The Movie in 1966. Despite his pop culture prominence, the upcoming adventure has been the source of much speculation from fans.

Man of Steel launched DC Comics’ shared universe in 2013, setting the tone of the upcoming series of superhero films. Ben Affleck debuted as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film that was a major box office smash, yet earned poor critical reviews. Batman was once again in the forefront in Justice League, which was poised to be as big of an event as Marvel’s The Avengers, yet it sadly earned dour reviews while failing to make a dent at the box office.

Amidst the negative reactions to the DCEU films, rumors began to swirl that Affleck hoped to quietly leave the superhero series behind. He was initially attached to write and direct The Batman, yet he handed over creative leadership to Matt Reeves, citing that it would be an exhausting endeavor trying to direct while also starring.

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that a new actor would be taking over for Affleck in The Batman, due to the film focusing on a younger version of the character, with the actor himself sharing the article and wishing the endeavor luck. This served as Affleck’s confirmation that the reports about leaving the DCEU behind were correct.

While Affleck might not be appearing in The Batman, depending on how the future of the franchise pans out, we won’t rule out the actor returning to the series at some point in the future.

Stay tuned for details on Affleck’s involvement in the DCEU and check out The Batman in theaters on June 25, 2021.

