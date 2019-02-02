Fans React to Ben Affleck Leaving ‘The Batman’

Ben Affleck’s debut in the DC Extended Universe was in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film that became a massive box office success that failed to connect with critics and audiences at large. Coming off the massively successful series of Batman films from Chris Nolan, Affleck had his work cut out for him, with the disappointing reception of his debut casting doubt on the future of the franchise.

Unfortunately, the actor’s second entry in the franchise was another critical disappointment, with Justice League also failing to make a major dent at the box office. The actor was still attached to a solo Batman film, yet he handed over directorial duties to Matt Reeves, leaving fans to speculate if this also meant he would no longer be starring in the film.

Affleck took to social media to share a report about the upcoming film, which implied he was abandoning the project entirely, essentially confirming that he wouldn’t be starring in the film, despite the studio not giving an official response on the matter.

Ben Affleck's portrayal of Batman

No More Excitement

Ben Affleck’s portrayal of Batman is my favorite. He’s the reason why I wanted to see another solo, I didn’t want to watch yet another Batman film but he was so great in the role that I wanted to see him on screen again. Now he’s gone, and what excitement I had left is gone too — donnia (@fincherism) January 31, 2019

Gut Punch

Writing has been on the wall for a while with Ben Affleck and Batman. But even still, finally getting the confirmation still feels like a gut punch



His role in Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad was the closest to comic book Batman we’ve seen. Kinda missed out on something special — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) January 31, 2019

Thanks

thanks Ben Affleck for being my all-around favorite Bruce Wayne/Batman pic.twitter.com/0YAV38GFYP — ????? (@edmachina) January 31, 2019

Long Time Coming

Ben Affleck being done with Batman has been a long time coming sadly. To me he IS the best Live Action Batman we have ever had. Thank you Ben! pic.twitter.com/w70qdvdwfj — Chainsaw Reacts (@ChainsawReacts) January 31, 2019

Sad Goodbye

ben affleck really ended with justice league thats wild — RIP Scorpo (@Arkham_Scorpo) January 31, 2019

Good Riddance

Ben Affleck was the worst Batman of all time. pic.twitter.com/CD0gkIX1GU — Dr. Victoria Dooley (@DrDooleyMD) January 31, 2019

Missed Opportunities

Ben Affleck’s Batman in BvS is my favorite on screen Batman and it’s a shame that we will never see that portrayal in a well put together film — Nerd Soup Aaron (@nerdsoupmonkey) January 31, 2019

A Disappointment

Say what you will about the DC movies but Ben Affleck was a terrific Batman/Bruce Wayne and Henry Cavill was a superb Superman/Clark Kent. Losing them both from the DCEU is truly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/qxzJZhcO7V — Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) January 31, 2019

Friendly Reminder

friendly reminder that ben affleck gave us the best performance of bruce wayne and batman ? pic.twitter.com/WCafPoqKQ2 — bri jr? (@jxsticeleagues) January 31, 2019

A Damn Shame