The Batman Composer Revealed

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has apparently found its composer in the form of longtime superhero friend Michael Giacchino. During a recent concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, Giacchino welcome Reeves on stage where the filmmaker asked the musician to score the upcoming Caped Crusader flick. The pair have been longtime collaborators, working on films like Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, War for the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield, and Let Me In together. Giacchino is also a longtime friend of Disney, having scored Doctor Strange, Rogue One, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Coco, Incredibles 2, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Some of his other recent credits include Jojo Rabbit, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Star Trek Beyond.

The Oscar-winning composer teased a similar role this June, though the Reeves concert appearance would appear to the first confirmation of him officially boarding the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EXCLUSIVE: It seems to be film composer Michael Giacchino has just confirmed that he will be composing the score for Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN film in London today! #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/zsPs28eCbi — Jesabel 🎃 (@JesabelRaay) October 18, 2019

According to Reeves, his solo take on Batman will differ from previous films as it focuses mainly on his abilities as the world’s greatest detective. As it stands now, Robert Pattinson will be playing Bruce Wayne while Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman) and Paul Dano (The Riddler) have also been cast in the feature.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for ASCAP