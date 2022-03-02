The Batman: Director Matt Reeves Was “Hermetically Sealed” on Set While Filming During COVID

The Batman is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night, and the long-awaited DC film is already a big hit with critics. Currently, the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% after 214 reviews. ComicBook.com‘s own Kofi Outlaw gave the movie a 4 out of 5, and called it “a very good re-introduction of the Batman movie franchise.” The new movie is one of many that was pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic, and production for the film was briefly halted when Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman) tested positive for COVID-19. Andrew Jack, who served as dialog coach on the film, passed away from complications due to COVID during the production. During a recent interview with Variety, director Matt Reeves revealed he was “hermetically sealed” on set.

“Because we had no vaccines or anything, I was like, if I go down, we’re not going to finish the movie,” Reeves explained, adding that he transformed himself into “a burrito” on set by wearing a mask, a head covering, and scuba diving goggles. He added, “because Fauci had said something about covering your eyes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You couldn’t see my face, and this is the way the actors saw me for the rest of the movie,” Reeves revealed. “I was like this ridiculous, hermetically sealed creature. It was absurd.”

The Batman is set to star Pattinson in the titular role, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot. If you’re eager for more Batman and cannot wait until Thursday night, the full soundtrack featuring Michael Giacchino’s music was officially released last week.

“It’s just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery,” Reeves said during the 2020 DC FanDome. “It’s sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story – especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you’d never been to. I mean other iterations… the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets – and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was… parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we’re trying to do is create a version of it that you haven’t seen before.”

The Batman is set to be released exclusively in theatres on March 4th.