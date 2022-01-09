The Batman Fans Debate Riddler’s New Look

New promo images for Matt Reeves’ The Batman have surfaced online, renewing debate around the costume donned by The Riddler (Paul Dano). As with before, fans still seem split on the redesign after the high-resolution images started to surface. Half are in support of the look, saying it helps set the tone for a dark movie. Other fans, however, are looking for a more comic-accurate look.

Whatever audiences think about the costume isn’t weighing heavily on Reeves, who’s already praised Dano’s take on the iconic Batman villain.

“You know we have a Paul Dano plays a version of the Riddler that no one has ever seen before and it’s really exciting,” Reeves said. “He’s such an incredibly creative actor and so what he is doing I think is going to blow people’s minds.”

“I guess the one thing about the Rogues Gallery is that it actually in a weird way, is the origins of a lot of our Rogue’s gallery characters,” Reeves continued. “So like, Selena isn’t Catwoman yet that’s actually part of the journey. oz is not yet the kingpin that he’s going to become he’s the penguin in fact doesn’t like being called the penguin, and the Riddler is just emerging for the first time, so that’s all incredibly exciting.”

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4th.