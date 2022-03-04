The Batman Fashion Collection Is 20% Off At Hot Topic

The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson hits theaters today, and a ton of products are coming along with it, but when it comes to apparel, it’s no surprise that Hot Topic is going all out. They recently released a a fashion collection inspired by the movie with looks that include a utility vest, a Catwoman faux leather jacket and leggings, t-shirts, button-ups, and more. If you ask us, the Catwoman jacket and leggings combo is the star of the show, but if you really love pockets go for the tactical vest and pants.

You can check out the entire The Batman collection right here at Hot Topic, and all of the items are 20% off at the time of writing when you use the code HTDEAL at checkout. A breakdown can be found below. Note that many of the items are available in plus sizes.

The Batman Catwoman Girls Faux Leather Jacket: Inspired by Catwoman's jacket in The Batman, this black faux leather jacket features buckle detailing at the cuffs and neck, with a snap-button closure. There's also moto pintuck detailing on the sleeves, a black embroidered cat at the chest and a front zipper closure.

The Batman Catwoman Cosplay Leggings: A perfect paring for the jacket, these leggings feature black and grey color blocking, moto pintuck detailing at the knees, a cat embroidery at the hip and a center front zipper.

The Batman Utility Vest: The Batman utility vest features a graphic of the Batarang on the chest and "Vengeance" on the back. You want pockets? This vest has them. There's a large back pocket and several front pockets along with adjustable side straps with sliders and a front zipper closure.

The Batman Tech Jogger Pants: Want even more pockets? Pair the vest with these tech joggers that have thigh, hip and back pockets. Includes a detachable utility buckle and elasticated waistband and ankles.

The Batman Logo Woven Button-Up: Features a print of the movie's logo and profile images of Batman and The Riddler.

The Batman Riddler Split T-Shirt: "Tee features a black and cream split design, highlighting a split graphic of the Bat-symbol and the Riddler's face with "I know what I have to become." There's also a black chest pocket with the Riddler's question mark symbol on it."

The Batman To The Batman Mock Neck Girls T-Shirt: Tee features a graphic of the Bat silhouette with "To the Batman" on top.

The Batman Tactical Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: Design includes the Bat-signal with "The Batman," "Vengeance" and "I am the shadows." Also features shoulder straps with silver-tone D-ring accents and a functional sleeve pocket.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4th 2022. You can check out additional The Batman hoodie and jacket options right here.