The Batman to Start Filming in a Few Months

The Batman is on the mind of every DC Comics fan and for good reason. Earlier this year, fans learned Robert Pattinson had nabbed the enviable role of Bruce Wayne, and he will bring the caped crusader to life under the eye of director Matt Reeves. As casting news continues to break for the film, fans are real curious when The Batman will begin production, and it seems the film will get underway sooner rather than later.

Recently, Pattinson opened up about his recent work with director Christopher Nolan. The star spoke with The New York Times, and it was there Pattinson talked briefly about The Batman and its filming schedule. When the actor was asked what it will be like going from an art-house project to The Batman, Pattinson said he’s still got some time to panic.

“I mean, “Dunkirk” is almost an art-house movie! Chris Nolan is literally the one director who can make an art-house movie for hundreds of millions of dollars, so it doesn’t really feel like a studio thing,” the actor said.

“With “Batman,” if I’d done it a few years ago, I would have been incredibly nervous, but I’ve still got a few months before we start shooting. Plenty of time to have a panic attack!”

As you can see, Pattinson has revealed production will get started on The Batman within the next few months. The movie could get underway this year if the schedule is pushed forward, but fans shouldn’t be surprised if the film doesn’t start filming until 2020. There are still loose ends to tie up behind the scenes, and the film hit a public snag yesterday when new reports confirmed Jonah Hill is no longer in talks to play one of the film’s villains.

According to the reports, talks between Hill and Warner Bros. Pictures broke down recently. The actor was said to be circling the role of a villain which insiders believed to be the Riddler, so The Batman needs to go back to the drawing board. However, the movie did make major progress when headlines confirmed Zoe Kravitz has signed on to play Catwoman opposite of Pattinson’s Batman.

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2020.