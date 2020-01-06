The Batman Set Video Shows Gotham Police in Action

After months of talk about Warner Bros. and DC’s new iteration of the Dark Knight, and a slew of stellar casting announcements from director Matt Reeves, it looks like The Batman is finally filming. We have long known that the studio’s goal was to get cameras rolling in London at the beginning of 2020, and that has certainly held true. We’re only a few days into the new year and a slew of images from the set of The Batman have already surfaced on social media. Most of the pictures haven’t shown much in the way of exciting news or costumes, save for a potential first look at Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

It didn’t take long after the arrival of the photos for the first video from the set to debut on Twitter, though it’s not much more exciting than the images it follows. The video, taken from a nearby building, shows a car from the Gotham Police Department driving down the street, with several people standing on the sidewalk. Judging by the slow speed of the car, it seems like some of these people could be extras in the film, witnessing the arrival of an important person or attending some sort of service. But there’s also a good chance that they’re just part of the film crew. It’s hard to tell with the distance and low quality of the video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The set video was posted to Twitter by @Moonwarp, whose account uses the name BATSOURCE. In a follow-up tweet to the video, Batsource gives credit to an Instagram user Missmina_a.

Miss Mina captured the video as part of an Instagram story, saying that The Batman was filming outside of their office building on Monday. The first video of their story shows crew members preparing to shoot and the caption “When you come into work and they’re filming the new Batman movie right outside your office…had to take a sneaky video.”

After the video, the story shows a couple of other images featuring Gotham police cars, all with the caption “Gotham Police.” With several office buildings nearby the shooting location in London, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more videos and images surface online over the course of the next couple of weeks.

What do you think of what you’ve seen from The Batman set so far? Are you excited for Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson‘s take on the character? Let us know in the comments!

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.